Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POSH. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 61,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.23. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.