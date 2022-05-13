Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director C Kim Goodwin Sells 8,154 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BPOP stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.