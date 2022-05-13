Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Shares Down 8.9%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 54,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 437,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pop Culture Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

