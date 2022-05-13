Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.88) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.32).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 233.99 ($2.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 865.08. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($21.42). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

