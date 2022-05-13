Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

PBL opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$524.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$18.94 and a 1 year high of C$63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.47.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBL. Cormark reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.