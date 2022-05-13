Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $868,846.53 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $868,846.53 and $6,517.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003990 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00346695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00169201 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.