Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $22.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.46% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playtika by 324.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

