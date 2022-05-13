PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 8.5% After Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.48. 14,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 419,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 192,800 shares of company stock valued at $914,769 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

