PlayDapp Price Down 33% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $171.41 million and approximately $73.59 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

