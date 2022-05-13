Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

PLYA traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 117,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,740. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 over the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

