Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Labs PBC.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE PL traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

