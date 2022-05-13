Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

PLNT opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $73,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

