Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.03. 578,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

