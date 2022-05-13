Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,515 shares of company stock worth $68,785,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

CVX traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

