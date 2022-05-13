Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,551,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

