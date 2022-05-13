Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,339 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $26.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.04. 24,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,562. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.64.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.5617 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

