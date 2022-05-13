Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.21. 14,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

