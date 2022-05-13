Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $140,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 117.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.84. 266,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

