Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 365.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,060 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.90. 26,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

