Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $94.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,351.08. 65,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,574.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,736.79.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

