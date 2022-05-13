Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,995,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.94 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.