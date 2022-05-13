Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys Shares of 2,883 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.52. 186,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.