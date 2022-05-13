Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.74. 15,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,431. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.56 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

