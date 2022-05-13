Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 923 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. 46,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.