Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 3,836 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $172.20. 80,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,568. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

