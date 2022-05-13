Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.41 on Friday, hitting $333.65. 149,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

