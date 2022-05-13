Piper Sandler Trims Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Target Price to $7.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 173.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

