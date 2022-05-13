Piper Sandler Trims Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Target Price to $9.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

ISPO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Inspirato stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspirato news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

