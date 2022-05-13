Piper Sandler Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $118.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 151.72% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.