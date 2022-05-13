Piper Sandler Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.17.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,427. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$2.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.10.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

