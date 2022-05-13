Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)
