Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Get Pioneering Technology alerts:

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.