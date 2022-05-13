Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

