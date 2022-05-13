Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $13.89 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 143,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. 8,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

