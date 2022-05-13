Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 155,957 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,957 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $78.20. 67,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,427. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.