Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 9,424 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 34,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

