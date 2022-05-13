Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $11.19 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

REGN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.51. 3,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.13 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

