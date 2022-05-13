Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 60,853 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $131.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.