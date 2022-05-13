Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.06. 23,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.41 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

