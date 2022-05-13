Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 606.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.04. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $136.31 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

