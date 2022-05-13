Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.08 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

PANW traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

