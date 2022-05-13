Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,153 shares of company stock worth $11,832,257. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.09. 4,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,663. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

