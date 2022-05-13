Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 26,446 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,300. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

