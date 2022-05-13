PIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

