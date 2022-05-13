PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.18

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 158062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

