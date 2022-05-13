Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 2,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,393. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

