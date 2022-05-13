Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 22,370 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $244,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $15.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.35. 54,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

