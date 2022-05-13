Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 192,871 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.33% of Generac worth $296,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,531 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

GNRC stock traded up $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. 32,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average is $327.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

