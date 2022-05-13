Pictet Asset Management SA Has $200.06 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,612 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $200,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 38.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 560,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPEV stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 330,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,579. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.