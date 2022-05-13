Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $311,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. 138,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.