Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,603 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.92% of Edison International worth $238,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 755,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. 96,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

